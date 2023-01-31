« previous next »
RealityFreakWill

Survivor 44 MEDIA
January 31, 2023, 11:32:58 AM
SURVIVOR ANNOUNCES THE 18 NEW CASTAWAYS COMPETING ON THE 44TH EDITION WITH A THRILLING 2-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE AIRING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1





The CBS Original series SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 44th season with a thrilling two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 1 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji, these motivated new players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing them to decide what is more dangerous: the environment or navigating the complex social game and placing trust in their tribemates. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day.

The individuals competing on season 44 are fans from diverse backgrounds who bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

Link: https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/survivor/releases/?view=101715-survivor-announces-the-18-new-castaways-competing-on-the-44th-edition-with-a-thrilling-2-hour-season-premiere-airing-wednesday-march-1
RealityFreakWill

Re: Survivor 44 MEDIA
Reply #1 on: January 31, 2023, 01:48:27 PM
RealityFreakWill

Re: Survivor 44 MEDIA
Reply #2 on: January 31, 2023, 02:24:50 PM
SURVIVOR 44 SNEAK PEEK

Watch a sneak peek from the thrilling two-hour premiere of SURVIVOR 44 airing Wednesday, March 1 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oIpykpNNpBU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oIpykpNNpBU</a>
RealityFreakWill

Re: Survivor 44 MEDIA
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:31:58 AM
Survivor -"ON FIRE WITH JEFF PROBST OFFICIAL SURVIVOR PODCAST

Host and Executive producer Jeff Probst discusses the new official SURVIVOR podcast, ON FIRE WITH JEFF PROBST. which will debut Wednesday, March 1 on all major podcast platforms immediately following the special two-hour premiere (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT) of the hit series 44th season. New podcast episodes will go live each Wednesday at the conclusion of that weeks broadcast of SURVIVOR, which regularly airs Wednesdays, 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WG6eIjdmxi0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WG6eIjdmxi0</a>
