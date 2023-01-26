« previous next »
TAN4: Ep 7: "Pressure is On" (2/15/2023)

TAN4: Ep 7: "Pressure is On" (2/15/2023)
WITH THE $60,000 CASH BONUS PRIZE ON THE LINE, SAVAGE CREW AND DIRTY HANDS FACE OFF IN THE TEAM COMPETITION WHERE THEY MUST CLEAN UP TRASH IN AN ALLEYWAY, ON TOUGH AS NAILS, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15



Pressure Is On  With the $60,000 cash bonus prize on the line, Savage Crew and Dirty Hands face off in the team competition where they must clean up trash in an alleyway, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, Feb. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.
Re: TAN4: Ep 7: "Pressure is On" (2/15/2023)
Tough As Nails - Pressure Is On (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CJSYsRVJbvc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CJSYsRVJbvc</a>

Tough As Nails - Pressure Is On (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oFNxic86IkA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oFNxic86IkA</a>
