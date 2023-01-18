« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAN4: Ep 6: "Skills to Pay the Bills" (2/8/2023)  (Read 103 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25570
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAN4: Ep 6: "Skills to Pay the Bills" (2/8/2023)
« on: January 18, 2023, 03:56:33 PM »
SEASON 3 COMPETITOR AND CARPENTER LAMAR HANGER RETURNS TO GUIDE THE CREWS THROUGH A SERIES OF CONSTRUCTION CHALLENGES, ON TOUGH AS NAILS, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8



Skills to Pay the Bills  Season three competitor and carpenter Lamar Hanger returns to guide the crews through a series of construction challenges, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, Feb. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.
« Last Edit: January 26, 2023, 01:45:40 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25570
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAN4: Ep 6: "Skills to Pay the Bills" (2/8/2023)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:37:59 PM »
Tough As Nails - Skills to Pay the Bills (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1uQjaWf_WxI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1uQjaWf_WxI</a>

Tough As Nails - Skills to Pay the Bills (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0wKw35Zhzio" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0wKw35Zhzio</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 