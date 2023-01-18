CREW MEMBERS COMPETE IN PAIRS TO SHRINK WRAP A LARGE CONTAINER, WITH THE LAST COUPLE TO FINISH FACING AN ELIMINATION CHALLENGE, ON TOUGH AS NAILS, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

Rise and Grind  Crew members compete in pairs to shrink wrap a large container, with the last couple to finish facing the overtime challenge where one person will be eliminated from the individual competition, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, Feb. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.