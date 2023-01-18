« previous next »
TAN4: Ep 5: "Rise and Grind" (2/1/2023)

TAN4: Ep 5: "Rise and Grind" (2/1/2023)
January 18, 2023, 03:54:40 PM
CREW MEMBERS COMPETE IN PAIRS TO SHRINK WRAP A LARGE CONTAINER, WITH THE LAST COUPLE TO FINISH FACING AN ELIMINATION CHALLENGE, ON TOUGH AS NAILS, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1



Rise and Grind  Crew members compete in pairs to shrink wrap a large container, with the last couple to finish facing the overtime challenge where one person will be eliminated from the individual competition, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, Feb. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.
Re: TAN4: Ep 5: "Rise and Grind" (2/1/2023)
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:26:56 PM
Tough As Nails - Rise and Grind (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G6S0v3evhYY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G6S0v3evhYY</a>

Tough As Nails - Rise and Grind (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-n3BcVKJC_w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-n3BcVKJC_w</a>
