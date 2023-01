CREW MEMBERS VISIT A PLANT NURSERY WHERE THEY BUILD A COMPLEX PLANTER BOX, ON “TOUGH AS NAILS,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

“I Look Like Curious George” – Crew members visit a plant nursery where attention to detail is key when building a complex planter box in the individual challenge, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, Jan. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.