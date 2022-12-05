HOST PHIL KEOGHAN WELCOMES 12 NEW CREW MEMBERS TO CATALINA ISLAND TO COMPETE FOR THE $200,000 PRIZE AND TO BE CROWNED THE WINNER OF TOUGH AS NAILS, ON A SPECIAL 2-HOUR PREMIERE, WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

Welcome to Catalina Island  Host Phil Keoghan welcomes 12 new crew members to Catalina Island, off the coast of Southern California, to kick off season four, on a special two-hour season premiere of TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, Jan. 4 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.In the opening challenge, competitors are tasked with old boat moorings. The first two crew members to complete the job earn the privilege of selecting the two teams of six that will make up Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. Also, competitors must build a concrete retaining wall for their first individual competition.