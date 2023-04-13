« previous next »
TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA

Max K

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
April 13, 2023, 01:29:39 PM
I saw that Amazing Race Canada is going to start soon! I can't wait! I've been a big fan since the beginning, and I like the original Amazing Race too!
gamerfan09

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 01, 2023, 08:51:44 PM
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 01, 2023, 09:26:56 PM
Any Canadians able to screen record and post the teaser? Geoblocked (at least in the US)
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 01, 2023, 09:46:20 PM
It wasn't race footage. Just shots of Canadian landmarks like Château Frontenac and Niagara Falls. Also Jon shouting amazing and an echo of Canada with the tagline "Canada is calling".
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 01, 2023, 10:02:22 PM
Yeah, their first commercial is always a teaser of Jon and unrelated landmarks. They normally don't show much actual footage until the cast is out. That should be mid-June.
Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 01, 2023, 10:55:16 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4HG-iVNm49s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4HG-iVNm49s</a>
Xoruz

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 12, 2023, 10:05:24 PM
Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 12, 2023, 10:16:29 PM
And Samsung will be providing the entire cash prize.  :groan:
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 12, 2023, 10:17:53 PM
Broadcast details, and information on this years THE AMAZING RACE CANADA competing teams, are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 13, 2023, 09:43:48 AM
Marshall's didn't renew, huh? That's good news, I've seen enough of their annoying commercials on YouTube before.
kyleisalive

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 13, 2023, 11:30:40 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on June 12, 2023, 10:16:29 PM
And Samsung will be providing the entire cash prize.  :groan:

Is this bad?  It seems like its one company or another, and its clear that this kind of sponsorship is essential to the show continuing to air.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 13, 2023, 11:54:19 AM
Agreed, TARCAN or bust.
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 19, 2023, 02:19:38 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on June 01, 2023, 10:55:16 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4HG-iVNm49s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4HG-iVNm49s</a>

They posted another teaser today. Nothing new, pretty much this but with less yelling. Half the comments on their social media seemed annoyed by the first commercial for that.

Team announcements/premiere date always come right about now, so that should be very soon.
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 19, 2023, 02:39:45 PM
^ For context, last season's cast reveal was 2 Wednesdays before the premiere.
Linda BC2

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 20, 2023, 11:24:23 AM
on Amazing Race Canada instagram - they just released the cast - although it is photos of their backsides  :cheer:

10 teams!
kyleisalive

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 21, 2023, 11:57:25 AM
Not sure if anyone went to the TARCAN website and saw the premiere date as July 4.

Or the press release.
https://www.bellmedia.ca/the-lede/press/on-your-mark-canada-all-10-teams-revealed-for-season-9-of-the-amazing-race-canada-beginning-july-4-on-ctv/
Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 21, 2023, 07:10:36 PM
All the team threads have been opened up! The first episode thread will go up as soon as we get a title for the episode.
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 22, 2023, 01:40:14 PM
Already looking for streaming options for those who enjoy our watch party threads, but historically, Canada has been a hard one to get a good source. Chances are low.
If you have a interesting option, and want me to test it, please pm me.
Youp

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 25, 2023, 08:58:59 PM
Quote from: NumfarPTB on June 22, 2023, 01:40:14 PM
Already looking for streaming options for those who enjoy our watch party threads, but historically, Canada has been a hard one to get a good source. Chances are low.
If you have a interesting option, and want me to test it, please pm me.

CTV.ca has the show, a free account gives you a week to watch that weeks episode.
CBC Gem doesn't carry any episodes of Amazing Race Canada
Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
June 29, 2023, 10:51:32 PM
Samsung Canada to Cheer on Teams as New Official Partner of CTVs The Amazing Race Canada

https://news.samsung.com/ca/samsung-canada-to-cheer-on-teams-as-new-official-partner-of-ctvs-the-amazing-race-canada

Samsung Canada is excited to be a leg prize partner, with a one-time Samsung Prize of $5,000, to the lucky team to arrive at the mat first.
Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 9 NEWS/MEDIA
Yesterday at 11:35:50 PM
The season 9 cast photo
