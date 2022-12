I think there's a few ways to make it international for a few legs without going crazyObviously the US would be easy, but also they could do a leg in Saint-Pier et Miquelon, which is part of France!I'm hoping for Labrador this season, or Churchill, Manitoba? (Basically anywhere outside Winnipeg, Manitoba)Also, please a little less BC this time? I mean 2 legs is fine, but not 4?Anyway I'm going to apply, HOPE THIS YEAR IS THE YEAR9 is my lucky number