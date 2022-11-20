« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR34: Ep 12: "The Only Leg That Matters" (12/7/2022, Season Finale)  (Read 819 times)

TAR34: Ep 12: "The Only Leg That Matters" (12/7/2022, Season Finale)
« on: November 20, 2022, 08:17:51 AM »
THE FINAL 3 TEAMS TRAVEL 3,000 MILES TO RACE THROUGH NASHVILLE, WHERE ONE TEAM WILL WIN THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7







The Only Leg That Matters  The final three teams travel 3,000 miles to race through Nashville for the final showdown, where they must deliver guitars and play a giant floor piano to win the $1 million prize, on the season finale of CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Re: TAR34: Ep 12: "The Only Leg That Matters" (12/7/2022, Season Finale)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:44 AM »
PRESS PICS











Re: TAR34: Ep 12: "The Only Leg That Matters" (12/7/2022, Season Finale)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:00:22 AM »














Re: TAR34: Ep 12: "The Only Leg That Matters" (12/7/2022, Season Finale)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:05:06 AM »










Re: TAR34: Ep 12: "The Only Leg That Matters" (12/7/2022, Season Finale)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:22:24 PM »
Thanks to the detective team online and on the ground, we should have most of the locations for the finale!
