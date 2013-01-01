1. Rate the last episode? 8/10
2. Best part? The detour was good.
3. Worst? Wanted a different country, but happy it was a new region of Spain visited.
4. Thoughts on the MegaLeg so far? Just a double-length leg all in name.
5. Who will win the MegaLeg? I go for Luis & Michelle.
6. Who will be Philiminated? Marcus & Michael.
7. Who says the title quote? Derek.
8. Why? He's trying to encourage Claire, and fails.
9. Do you ever look down on anyone or anything and why? I used to make fun of a short classmate in high school. Because she's a better football player than me.