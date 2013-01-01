« previous next »
Author Topic: Teams Should Not Look Down (Leg 10 Questionnaire)

Offline ghmorello

Teams Should Not Look Down (Leg 10 Questionnaire)
« on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 PM »
1. Rate the last episode?
2. Best part?
3. Worst?
4. Thoughts on the MegaLeg so far?
5. Who will win the MegaLeg?
6. Who will be Philiminated?
7. Who says the title quote?
8. Why?
9. Do you ever look down on anyone or anything and why?
Offline redskevin88

Re: Teams Should Not Look Down (Leg 10 Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:09 AM »
1. Rate the last episode? 8/10
2. Best part? The detour was good.
3. Worst? Wanted a different country, but happy it was a new region of Spain visited.
4. Thoughts on the MegaLeg so far? Just a double-length leg all in name.
5. Who will win the MegaLeg? I go for Luis & Michelle.
6. Who will be Philiminated? Marcus & Michael.
7. Who says the title quote? Derek.
8. Why? He's trying to encourage Claire, and fails.
9. Do you ever look down on anyone or anything and why? I used to make fun of a short classmate in high school. Because she's a better football player than me.
