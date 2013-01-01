WITH ONLY 8 PLAYERS LEFT, CASTAWAYS ARE DESPERATE TO WIN THE REWARD CHALLENGE AND EARN A NIGHT IN THE SANCTUARY AND A LETTER FROM HOME, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23



Get That Money, Baby  The remaining eight castaways compete in a reward challenge that will earn them a night in the sanctuary and a letter from home. Also, one castaway will have to build their house of cards high enough to win immunity, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.