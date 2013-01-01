« previous next »
SECURITY
Today at 07:18:00 AM
Withs the new (unwanted) changes to TWITTER lately security is paramount!


Thanks to Eliza Orlins a reminder:



<<Do you have two factor authentication on your twitter account??

If not, set it up RIGHT. NOW.

Cannot stress enough how important MFA is given what is coming on Monday

FYI: To set up two factor authentication, go to your Profile > Settings and Privacy > Security and account access > Security > tap on two-factor authentication (the bottom one, not the heading). Then set up 2FA via text message or even better, an authenticator app  I use Authy.>>


