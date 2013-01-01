Withs the new (unwanted) changes to TWITTER lately security is paramount!





Thanks to Eliza Orlins a reminder:







<<Do you have two factor authentication on your twitter account??



If not, set it up RIGHT. NOW.



Cannot stress enough how important MFA is given what is coming on Monday



FYI: To set up two factor authentication, go to your Profile > Settings and Privacy > Security and account access > Security > tap on two-factor authentication (the bottom one, not the heading). Then set up 2FA via text message or even better, an authenticator app  I use Authy.>>





