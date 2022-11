1. Rate the last episode?

- 8/10 (felt like Old-School TAR without the flight drama)



2. Best part?

- Detour (felt like an Old-School detour)



3. Worst?

- That there was no U-Turn (these detour options would have made for a perfect U-Turn)



4. Who wins the 2nd French leg?

- Audrey & David (anyone could win imo)



5. Who gets Philiminated?

- Quinton & Mattie



6. Who says the title quote?

- Producer quote



7. Why?

- They rarely give the quote to racers now



8. Does your home town have a fancy name?

- Known as The River City