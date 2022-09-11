AS HUNGER PANGS THREATEN TO TAKE A TOLL, CASTAWAYS MUST DECIDE WHO WILL STRIKE A DEAL TO EARN RICE FOR THEIR TRIBE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

Proposterous It is day 16 and castaways are getting to know their new tribe post merge. Also, hunger pangs are starting to take a toll and castaways must decide who will strike a deal with Jeff Probst to earn rice for their tribe, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.