S43: Ep 8: "Proposterous" (11/9/2022)
AS HUNGER PANGS THREATEN TO TAKE A TOLL, CASTAWAYS MUST DECIDE WHO WILL STRIKE A DEAL TO EARN RICE FOR THEIR TRIBE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9



Proposterous It is day 16 and castaways are getting to know their new tribe post merge. Also, hunger pangs are starting to take a toll and castaways must decide who will strike a deal with Jeff Probst to earn rice for their tribe, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Re: S43: Ep 8: "Proposterous" (11/9/2022)
Survivor - Proposterous (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O_Kn5W2qyOc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O_Kn5W2qyOc</a>

Survivor - Proposterous (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ftXWhQKr0As" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ftXWhQKr0As</a>
Re: S43: Ep 8: "Proposterous" (11/9/2022)
Sneak peeks are up!
