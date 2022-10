ONE CASTAWAY RISKS SHARING THEIR “KNOWLEDGE” WITH A FEW TOO MANY PEOPLE, ON “SURVIVOR,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

“Bull in a China Shop” – In a game where knowledge is power, one castaway risks sharing their “knowledge” with a few too many people. Also, another castaway tries to recover after a complete blindside at tribal council on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.