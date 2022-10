THE GAME INTENSIFIES WHEN THE THREE TRIBES MEET EACH OTHER AT THE SAME CAMP, ON “SURVIVOR,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

“Mergatory” – The game intensifies when the tribes meet each other at the same camp. Also, castaways must scramble and strategize before tribal council to avoid being the sixth person voted out, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.