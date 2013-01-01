TAR's visits to China are mostly limited to a single city, so there have been less opportunities to take high-speed rail. The last times teams took a train from Shanghai to Xi'an (TAR 6, 2004) and between Kunming and Lijiang (TAR 18, 2010), high-speed rail wasn't available on these sectors. Although if we stretch the definition a little, teams did take the maglev from Pudong Airport to downtown in TAR 21!



Teams have taken the TGV in France (TAR 1 from Paris to Avignon, TAR 27 from Paris to Rotterdam), the ICE in Germany (TAR 16 from Frankfurt to Hamburg, TAR 19 from Copenhagen via Hamburg to Brussels), and the then-Eurostar in Italy (TAR 20 from Turin via Milan/Verona to Innsbruck). Most recently in TAR 32, teams also took high-speed rail from Paris to Berlin (unsure of the exact trains taken though).