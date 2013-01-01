« previous next »
Teams Go To Arabia (Leg 5 Questionnaire)

Teams Go To Arabia (Leg 5 Questionnaire)
« on: Yesterday at 10:06:02 PM »
1. Rate Episode 4.
2. Thoughts on the overall Megaleg?
3. Best part?
4. Worst?
5. Who wins Leg 4?
6. Who gets Philiminated?
7. Who says the title quote and why?
8. Have you ever seen Lawrence of Arabia? 
Re: Teams Go To Arabia (Leg 5 Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 PM »
1. Rate Episode 4. 8/10
2. Thoughts on the overall Megaleg? Don't see what's so Mega about it, but the tasks were good.
3. Best part? The detour.
4. Worst? I think some of those criticizing Dom & Sharik need to go for an eye checkup. There's some wood in your eye.
5. Who wins Leg 4? Marcus & Michael. I'm guessing it's a physical leg, so I'm gong for them.
6. Who gets Philiminated? Linton & Sharik
7. Who says the title quote and why? I'm going for Luis. That sounds like a quote he would make.
8. Have you ever seen Lawrence of Arabia? No. He died long before I was born.
