1. Rate Episode 4. 8/10
2. Thoughts on the overall Megaleg? Don't see what's so Mega about it, but the tasks were good.
3. Best part? The detour.
4. Worst? I think some of those criticizing Dom & Sharik need to go for an eye checkup. There's some wood in your eye.
5. Who wins Leg 4? Marcus & Michael. I'm guessing it's a physical leg, so I'm gong for them.
6. Who gets Philiminated? Linton & Sharik
7. Who says the title quote and why? I'm going for Luis. That sounds like a quote he would make.
8. Have you ever seen Lawrence of Arabia? No. He died long before I was born.