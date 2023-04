The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition



This year, the biggest race around the world is heading in a new direction in an exciting new series, The Amazing Race Australia Celebrity Edition. They say travel is the ultimate test of any relationship, and for the celebrities joining us this season, it will be no ordinary challenge. Our celebrities and their race partner will be met at the starting line by our larrikin host Beau Ryan, who will be sure to throw twists and turns their way as they race across the globe. From culture shock, meagre budgets and the pressure of a non-stop race, our star racers will be tested in ways we’ve never seen before.