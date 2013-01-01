Show content

Really Happy to see Heath and Toni as our missing puzzle in the F3. Rooting that Toni can pull what Catherine did on TARCan.

Kelly and Georgia keeping the lead out of prison challenge, going back for fanny, as still winning the leg, was crazy. All F3 finishing within steps of each other. was also awesome.

Still wonder how things might have fared differently if the second batch of sidelined teams were let back on Belize 1, instead of Belize 2. Tiffany and Cynthia were an ok FF team, kinda wonder if things would be more competitive if Flick & Gabby had lasted longer.

Also happy that 2 our of the F3 teams, were teams that were able to race the entire race, without being taken-out temporarily by COVID. Of course, that wasn't intended by the teams.



The preview for the finale seems to tease a memory challenge. Yay. And weird to see that they decided to keep all teams that raced Mexico around, for the finish line, instead of just flying them home.

So odd that they only decided now, to keep updating the opening sequence, to only feature still racing teams, thought they would do that earlier.Segway race is so weird, yet somewhat funny.Some visually fun challenges since arriving back in Australia. Skydiving RB, not particularly competitive, but gorgeous.Carrying the bags ARI, was very physical and tasking. Followed by chugging bear. Toni was amazing. Interesting to learn that Angel used to play rugby.Kelly leaving the fanny, was a clear recipe for disaster. They were lucky for completing the prison ARI first.ACDC statue RI mostly for touristic reasons, kind of pointless, but increased travel time. And thanks for Georgia for insisting on them going back for it. They would probably be out, if she wasn't adamant on going back for it before heading to the pit stop.Odd that the final clue still says that a team may be eliminated. But the footrace to the pitstop was awesome, with teams so close together.