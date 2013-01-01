« previous next »
Author Topic: Do the hosts/leaders/teachers of the challenges get paid anything?  (Read 176 times)

Offline dionysusdm

Do the hosts/leaders/teachers of the challenges get paid anything?
« on: Yesterday at 03:22:24 PM »
For example, in a dance challenge, do the locals that show the racers how to perform a dance get paid anything?  Do the owners of a restaurant get paid for hosting an eating challenge?  And so on and so on.  I have NEVER seen this question asked before, nor can I find it on the internet.

Anyone in the know, with legit info about my question, please respond.  I've wanted to know this for years.

Thanks.
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: Do the hosts/leaders/teachers of the challenges get paid anything?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:55:51 PM »
Production would pay the clue bearers, instructors, and performers a fixed amount for a certain time commitment. This is essentially an entertainment industry standard. In the event some racers lag behind (e.g. Mark at the Bollywood dance Roadblock in TAR20), it may convert to an overtime bonus for unforeseen circumstances. As for venues, they would book them in advance following the regional jurisdiction or establishment owner's prices and requirements. It would be similar to planning for a fair in public places and banquets/weddings for private events.

I could be wrong, but maybe Peach, Neobie, or someone more familiar with how Elise and Bertram handle this could clarify/verify.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Do the hosts/leaders/teachers of the challenges get paid anything?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:07:14 PM »
That's a great question dionysusdm! Welcome to RFF!
I think Rachel has covered it very well. The only thing I can add is that I do think some COUNTRIES may negotiate certain usual costs in order to have TAR there. My guess.

Offline redskevin88

Re: Do the hosts/leaders/teachers of the challenges get paid anything?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:21:28 AM »
I hope the TAR 21 pool people were paid overtime after having to spend hours in the water.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Do the hosts/leaders/teachers of the challenges get paid anything?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:23:03 AM »
I expect many performers outside US see this opportunity as a great advertisement and do not receive any compensation. But that is MY guess not necessarily fact.
