whoever gets eliminated next leg, will likely help us determine F4.

Not sad to see Chelsea and Jamus go. BUt it was close. They arrived shortly after Tiffany and Cynthia.

And to end this mega week of TAR.Wow more musical challenges. (Yes, sarcasm, after last night's TARUS). Wow more counting colors challenges.At least the detour + W-Turn is at the start of the leg. Though I hate it when the decision point for the U-turn is before the Detour challenges, instead of after.Happy there's no burning the board this time. Constant racing teams using it on returning teams was an interesting approach though, but still very questionable using that against weaker teams, instead of trying to slow down a strong one. Kelly & Georgia coming out without being u-turned from the returning teams, baffles me, they have been mid-pack through the merge, but they won a leg. Heath & TOni wanting to help the cops makes sense, as they were both from the Sydney group.Yet seems a bit silly to have a HOO in the middle, mostly nullifying any effect of the uturn. Even weirder was when the navigation to return to the cemetery was what shifted placements altogether.At least the counting flags challenge was RB this time around, and it was a hard challenge, it's a shame that that everyone just ended-up working together, to guess random numbers until there was one correct. So basically everyone left the RB within minutes of each other. SO it was self-drive and footrace to the PitStop. The footrace to the pit stop was awesome. Both for top teams, and for the bottom teams.So Mexico is Mega-Mega-Leg, with all three legs chained together as no rest KOR, but one break being non-elim, and this pit stop being elim.Is this the first time both u-turned teams actually survive it, with another team being eliminated? Can't remember.Surprising result, with how top teams from the dia de los muertos ARI, were the bottom teams by the end of the leg.