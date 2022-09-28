TEAMS CONTINUE THE MEGALEG AND MAKE THEIR WAY TO FLORENCE TO CHISEL A SCULPTURE AND CRASH A FASHION PHOTO SHOOT, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

Everyones an Artist  Teams continue the megaleg and make their way to Florence, where they chisel out a sculpture from a large block of plaster and crash a fashion photo shoot, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 12 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.