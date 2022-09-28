Emily/Molly started in Bologna at 10am and checked in to the Florence Pit Stop at 7:33pm, making this a 9h33 leg for them.
The directions from the Ducati Museum to Florence were given as follows (supplemented by the podcasts by Luis/Michelle/Emily/Molly and Derek/Claire):
Additional information
[Derek/Claire mention being asked to take the second exit at the roundabout but there's no space for it on this paper. Anyway it was the third exit.]
... make a right and drive in the direction of
... towards Florence (Firenze) on A1.
[Take the exit for] Firenze Sud. Continue in the direction of Firenze, then
... The Centro symbol in Italy is a dot with circles.
[Turn left on the bridge Ponte Giovanni] da Verrazzano towards Forte de Belvedere.
[After the bridge turn] right and follow signs to Forte de Belvedere.
... for signage to Forte de Belvedere.
... keeping the city walls on [your right.]
[Turn into the gate at Largo Edoardo Speranza.]
Try it out on Google Street View and see if you end up in the right location?
David/Aubrey's mistake is completely understandable. The street they're on
makes a sharp right around a blind corner, and there's another road continuing straight, but under a different name. The blind corner road then takes a really weird loop that makes it look like a dead end, before continuing in the direction they're supposed to go. (Luis makes mention of this in his podcast, and Derek/Claire seem to have made a mistake at the exact same turn.)
Rich/Dom got off the A1 a few exits early at Firenze Scandicci instead; this would have got them super lost and driving unnecessarily through city streets.