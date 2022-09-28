« previous next »
TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
« on: September 28, 2022, 10:41:13 PM »
TEAMS CONTINUE THE MEGALEG AND MAKE THEIR WAY TO FLORENCE TO CHISEL A SCULPTURE AND CRASH A FASHION PHOTO SHOOT, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12



Everyones an Artist  Teams continue the megaleg and make their way to Florence, where they chisel out a sculpture from a large block of plaster and crash a fashion photo shoot, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 12 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
Mega Leg Continues Next Time on The Amazing Race

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-U547S4f7to" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-U547S4f7to</a>

Video credit to Ones Ishak
Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
The Pit Stop hotel (or confessional area, at least) looks to be the Westin Excelsior, right next to the mat at the Piazza Ognissanti.
Looks like they choose the Pit Stop hotel first before deciding on where nearby to place the mat!
Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
PRESS PICS











Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
« Reply #5 on: October 07, 2022, 11:47:49 AM »










Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
« Reply #6 on: October 07, 2022, 11:50:43 AM »










Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
This is next to the Ponte Vecchio, which is pretty close to where we see Quinton holding the packet of biscotti, on the Via dei Castellani next to Piazza dei Giudici.

Looks like the Detour choices are between Food and Fashion?
Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
What we know so far!
Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
Linton/Sharik are here in the previews; looks like they're leaving the Villa Bardini down towards the city centre. I'm guessing the entire leg will be on foot!
Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
Amazing Race - Everyone's an Artist (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t63WE8Za-AM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t63WE8Za-AM</a>

Amazing Race - Everyone's an Artist (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T2C_lJ7Upqs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T2C_lJ7Upqs</a>
Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
Apparently they're picking up food at different wine holes (map here); the site in the preview is here.
Re: TAR 34: Ep 4: "Everyone's An Artist" (10/12/2022)
Emily/Molly started in Bologna at 10am and checked in to the Florence Pit Stop at 7:33pm, making this a 9h33 leg for them.

The directions from the Ducati Museum to Florence were given as follows (supplemented by the podcasts by Luis/Michelle/Emily/Molly and Derek/Claire):

Quote
Additional information

[Derek/Claire mention being asked to take the second exit at the roundabout but there's no space for it on this paper. Anyway it was the third exit.]

... make a right and drive in the direction of
... towards Florence (Firenze) on A1.

[Take the exit for] Firenze Sud. Continue in the direction of Firenze, then
... The Centro symbol in Italy is a dot with circles.

[Turn left on the bridge Ponte Giovanni] da Verrazzano towards Forte de Belvedere.

[After the bridge turn] right and follow signs to Forte de Belvedere.

... for signage to Forte de Belvedere.

... keeping the city walls on [your right.]

[Turn into the gate at Largo Edoardo Speranza.]

Try it out on Google Street View and see if you end up in the right location?

David/Aubrey's mistake is completely understandable. The street they're on makes a sharp right around a blind corner, and there's another road continuing straight, but under a different name. The blind corner road then takes a really weird loop that makes it look like a dead end, before continuing in the direction they're supposed to go. (Luis makes mention of this in his podcast, and Derek/Claire seem to have made a mistake at the exact same turn.)

Rich/Dom got off the A1 a few exits early at Firenze Scandicci instead; this would have got them super lost and driving unnecessarily through city streets.
