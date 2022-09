7/10

I liked that they didn't release teams in Innsbruck and made them travel from Munich.

Too artsy. I also don't like the idea of the departure times.

Glenda & Lumumba

Ask again next week.

I suspect it's a task description.

I don't understand the question. Please speak detailed English. Thanks!

1. Rate Leg 22. Best part?3. And the worst?4. Who will win Leg 3?5. And who gets Philiminated?6. Who says the title quote and why?7. Do you believe that it's all in the details?