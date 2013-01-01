« previous next »
TAR Australia 6 Episode 16 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
on: Today at 02:35:15 AM
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 16 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:21:13 AM
With that, Amazing Race Australia has covered all 3 of the main countries of North America - Canada in Season 2, USA in Season 3, and now Mexico.

A very so-so leg until they got to the Roadblock - just WOW! I love seeing places like it and kudos to the editing and music choice when the first team went through.

Show content
Of course it had to be non-elimination when Flo 2.0 and her husband get last. The only team left I really want gone 🙄 Though I respect Chelsea for facing up to her fear in the water.

U-Turn in tomorrow's episode! Haven't seen one of those in a while, not in the last 2 US seasons nor Canada 8
