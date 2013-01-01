Contestant lists are great! We've got a few great ones on our wiki like this
one that lay out all the information about the lovely people who compete on the Race. When most Amazing Races air, especially the American, Canadian and Australian ones, their contestant info pages on their websites are full and robust, making these lists easy to make.
Other versions, not so much. There's a bunch of holes in our other lists! Oh no! This hurts my perfectionist brain! Here's where you smart TAR detectives can come in. If you can figure out any of this missing information, supply it here and we'll work on making these lists perfect. Note, this is obviously not intended to doxx anybody, it's just based on publicly-available information much like the American listings are.Missing Surnames
:•The Amazing Race: A Corrida Milionária:
••All
contestants•Amazing Race (France):
••All contestants except Anthony & Sojna and Ouceni & LassanaMissing Ages
: (It's fine to just give me their current age, and I'll figure out how old they were when the season aired)•The Amazing Race China:
••Yuan Heyu (原和玉) - Season 2
••Zang Yafei (臧雅菲) and Ji Longxiang (吉龙祥) - Season 3
••Zhang Chuanming (张传铭) - Season 4•HaMerotz LaMillion (Israel):
••Shiri & Noga (שירי & נגה) - Season 8•The Amazing Race Vietnam:
••Lâm Hùng Phong and Anh Tuấn (Season 2)
••Mâu Thanh Thủy (Season 5)
••Vũ Xuân Thiến, Lương Gia Huy and Johnny & Huy Trần (Season 6)•The Amazing Race: A Corrida Milionária:
••All contestants except Narciso & Marcelo•Velyki Perehony (Ukraine):
••All contestants except Volodymyr (Iryna's partner), Ihor and YakivMissing Hometowns
: (For celebrity contestants, I usually just go by their birth location instead)•The Amazing Race Asia:
••Terri & Henry, Natasha & Paula, Diane & Ann, Marc & Rovilson, Pamela & Vanessa (Season 2)
••Pailin & Natalie, Mai & Oliver, Geoff & Tisha (Season 3)
••All contestants except Alan & Wendy and Claire & Michelle (Season 4)
••All contestants except Rei & Keiji and JK & Mike (Season 5)•The Amazing Race Australia:
••Matt & Tom (Season 1) - We only have "outback" listed...
••All contestants except Morgan & Lilli (Season 6)•The Amazing Race: China Rush:
••All contestants (Season 1)
••All non-Chinese contestants except Simon (Season 2)
••All non-Chinese contestants except Janelle & Karin (Season 3)•The Amazing Race China:
••Yueliang (张月亮) and Li Anqi (李安琪) (Season 1)
••Ji Longxiang (吉龙祥) and Heinz (Season 3)
••Wang Xinyu (王新宇), Deng Bin (邓滨) and Qiang Zi (强子) (Season 4)•The Amazing Race (Latin America):
••Christian & Dina (Season 6)•The Amazing Race Philippines:
••All
contestants•The Amazing Race Vietnam:
••Mimi and Bảo Châu & Gia Bình (Season 1)
••S.T and Tiến Đạt (Season 2)
••Đỗ Hoàng Dương (Season 3)
••Johnny (Season 6)•The Amazing Race: A Corrida Milionária:
••Perri & Maristela•Amazing Race (France):
••All
contestants