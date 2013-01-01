The scramble twist made the episode itself very chatoic in terms of editing
I cannot track teams progress in the mid-way until Phils recap at the middle
Perhaps if they want to do the twist again, they should do it during the leg with fewer teams around
So sad to see the lesbian out in first
they seem to be a fun and dramatic team
Meanwhile, some teams are completely invisible (e.g Quinton & Mattie, Glenda & Lumumba, despite the fact that they are in top ranking)
Rich & Dom is like a complete 2.0 of Abbar & Sheri last season
Hopefully more crying from Dom is not gonna be annoying like Abbars nagging