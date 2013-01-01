« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!  (Read 743 times)

Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
We come back to Rich & Dom sawing with all their might. We cut to Abby & Will and Audrey & David neck and neck at their 2nd attempt at the roll. Abby & Will talk about how competitive they are. Both teams pass and get their 1st piece of the clue. They both head to saw separately.

Meanwhile, Quinton & Mattie get the piece from the ice. Aastha & Nina and T-Rex arrive at the ice block Roadblock. Glenda & Lumumba get their piece. They finally get their intro. :luvya:

They met at church and saw right over their heads. They can go low and high at the same time. :funny:

Tim & Rex are off with their angel piece while Aastha & Nina follow right behind.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Linton & Sharik get their piece from the lumberjack while Rich & Dom "danke" him for the next piece.

Derek & Claire arrive at the logs. Marcus & Michael get their 2nd piece at the ice Roadblock.

Derek & Claire don't see anyone and are worried about their placement. Meanwhile, Glenda & Lumumba pass on their first try at the keg roll! Derek & Claire missed one tiny piece and trim it to get their angel piece.

Quinton & Mattie work until they hit the... ground. And a Hail Mary roll saved them at the end. :funny: They get their second angel piece.

Emily & Molly are lost and say their twin telepathy is not working.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Mattie realizes this wasn't a leaderboard issue, it was a racing in the dark situation. Emily & Molly finish the keg roll and are proceeding to saw. Marcus & Michael have a minor communication breakdown with navigation.

Audrey & David know there are 3 teams finishing the previous task in front of him and are worried heading to the next location.

Luis & Michelle and Aastha & Nina do the log slices. Abby & Will come in from behind.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
This format do make it a bit harder to figure out placements.
Only gives you a general idea, who completed which and how many challenges, and that's the hindsight we get as viewers, racers are blind to that, only aware of who they saw in each challenge.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Michelle's witch hat falls off while Will compliments Abby's muscles. Marcus & Michael don't know much about Munich even after periodically living in the area for a while. They remind themselves there are no room for errors especially with no non-elimination safety nets.

Commercials!
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Can I just say for a moment that the sequencing of suspenseful music for this leg so far.... :luvya: :luvya: :luvya

Classic TAR soundtracks! :jam: :jam: :jam: Thank you editors for bringing back such an important piece of the spirit of TAR!!!
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
We return to Linton & Sharik at the keg roll, just scraping by. We get a midleg announcement by Phil on everyone's current completions with animated team actions. Cool!

Abby & Will finish the sawing first while Audrey & David arrive at the task. They wish each other luck happily.

Luis & Michelle switch sides after tiffing for a little bit. Quinton & Mattie get started on their last task before the Pit Stop.

Audrey has never sawed before and spend time laughing about it.

Derek & Claire arrive at the ice block Roadblock where Derek pretends he's Godzilla for a while. He makes quick progress and gets their last piece.

They arrange them into a riddle to meet Phil at the Pit Stop at Friedensengel! ROUTE INFO: Last team to check in WILL be eliminated.

Claire says this was the most nervous they've been.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Glenda & Lumumba get their last piece and are headed to the Pit Stop with Derek & Claire. Luis & Michelle are frustrated.

Rich & Dom and Tim & Rex compete at the keg roll. Rex lost 50 lbs for this race. He finishes before Rich who sloppily had his keg roll out of the course. The golf buddies go to the beerhaus.

Marcus & Michael hope they are still in tight grouping while all the log cutters are finished. Dom makes sure they don't finish last.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Rich & Dom are still having a hard time getting the keg in control. Commercials.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
This leg is pure chaos and I love it! :clap2:
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Derek & Claire is def a team to watch, while Glenda & Lubumba sneaked to second after a slow start. Marcus & Michael becomes more concerned after their lost in navigation.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
We come back to the motivational speakers needing some motivation of their own to regain the confidence to get a keg around an obstacle course. They channel their inner lion and need to support each other no matter what. They finish the task and Dom gives the ref a hug. They are giving emphasized proudness. :funny:

Marcus & Michael are in trouble and are arguing at the log cutting. Linton & Sharik are at the Roadblock with Linton chunking the ice down.

Derek & Claire vs. Glenda & Lumumba to the Pit Stop!
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
And Derek & Claire arrive at the Pit Stop in 1st! "Thank you, I like your beard." - Derek

They win $2,500 each for after the race! Claire was surprised they were 1st and were striving for "not last".

Glenda & Lumumba arrive 2nd. No Pit Stop announcement. :(
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Marcus & Michael argue even more while Tim & Rex laugh at them. They are bending their saw when they cut. :groan:

Linton & Sharik head off to the Pit Stop after getting their last angel piece. Aastha & Nina are at the kegs and are too slow. Linton & Sharik say everyone is hyper-competitive this time.

Marcus & Michael leave in 5th with a downcast look while Tim & Rex leave in 6th. Emily & Molly just arrive at the logs while Luis & Michelle get to the kegs battling Aastha & Nina.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Luis & Michelle pass their keg roll and leave in 7th. Aastha & Nina are panicking.

Quinton & Mattie check in in 3RD PLACE!

Aastha & Nina and a commotion of Abby & Will, Rich & Dom, and Emily & Molly getting their last pieces. All pass except for the engaged couple. "I got the technique, I got the physics, let me do it this time."

They finally get it after a third attempt.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Audrey & David get to the ice blocks and leave in last. All in a foot race to the Pit Stop. Oh my! "Dad, we can beat them."

Linton & Sharik are a'coming!

They check in in 4TH PLACE and Emily & Molly catch up to check in in 5TH PLACE!
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Marcus & Michael and Tim & Rex get lost and turn around. They find the underpass to find Phil in 6TH PLACE and 7TH PLACE respectively. Abby & Will check in in 8TH PLACE. Phil thought they were gonna pass out. Rich & Dom check in in 9TH PLACE. :lol:

Luis & Michelle check in in 10TH PLACE.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Audrey & David vs. Aastha & Nina to the Pit Stop AND.... Audrey & David are sad that they were going to be eliminated; however, they are TEAM NUMBER 11... haven't heard that in a while... and are still in the race.

Aastha & Nina are last to arrive and have been eliminated from the race. Nina says Aastha is the light of her life and will laugh about the race experience for the rest of their lives.

NEXT TIME ON TAR!
Show content
Chaos between teams at different locations
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
And that is a WRAP on the premiere of TAR34!

Give your comments, concerns, critiques, compliments, everything in between here. I know I had fun! Such a fantastically unique and explosive leg.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Motivators are probably going to be that one annoying team this year.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Loved the leg as well. Chaos unpredictable high paced leg. Hoping to see more of this format more. My only concern is that there would have needed some variation, like high paced mental task because mosts if not all the tasks here require physical strength and stuff
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:59:04 PM
And that is a WRAP on the premiere of TAR34!

Give your comments, concerns, critiques, compliments, and everything in between here. I know I had fun! Such a very unique and explosive leg.

At least we know that we missed Aastha & Nina. we thought we had one f/f team way before.  :funny:
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
The scramble twist made the episode itself very chatoic in terms of editing  :groan:
I cannot track teams progress in the mid-way until Phils recap at the middle
Perhaps if they want to do the twist again, they should do it during the leg with fewer teams around

So sad to see the lesbian out in first  :'( they seem to be a fun and dramatic team
Meanwhile, some teams are completely invisible (e.g Quinton & Mattie, Glenda & Lumumba, despite the fact that they are in top ranking)

Rich & Dom is like a complete 2.0 of Abbar & Sheri last season  :groan:
Hopefully more crying from Dom is not gonna be annoying like Abbars nagging  :groan:
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
Enjoyed the chaos, and the fact that they still managed to make one of the challenges a RB.
A bit harder to follow, as this was the premiere and still getting to know the teams. Intrigued for a repeat of the scramble, but rather than jumpstarting the season, would love to see it used midway, when there are like 8 or 7 teams left.
Surprised by how much I enejoyed Derek & Claire. Marcus & Michael look like the alpha MM team of the season, provided they don't get frazzled by the challenges. Expected to see more of Abby & Will, but they were mostly invisible for most of the episode.
Re: TAR LIVE STREAMS & COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/21/22 at 10PM on CBS/Paramount!
After seven years, we finally have two seasons in the same year.

I thought that the Scramble was the best twist in recent history. I liked that it combined self-navigation along with speculation on the location of the Pit Stop. Chaotic, yes, but I like some chaos. Of the three task, the ice was the easiest (apparently production removed a mallet after testing this task), but knowing that meant that you knew that teams who did it last would have an advantage. The beer keg roll led to fun moments like Quinton's dive. Those saws always lead to difficulties, but it was a case of technique over strength. Strong first episode, though I do wish though that they would stop jumping to Oktoberfest whenever they are in Bavaria.
