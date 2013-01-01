After seven years, we finally have two seasons in the same year.



I thought that the Scramble was the best twist in recent history. I liked that it combined self-navigation along with speculation on the location of the Pit Stop. Chaotic, yes, but I like some chaos. Of the three task, the ice was the easiest (apparently production removed a mallet after testing this task), but knowing that meant that you knew that teams who did it last would have an advantage. The beer keg roll led to fun moments like Quinton's dive. Those saws always lead to difficulties, but it was a case of technique over strength. Strong first episode, though I do wish though that they would stop jumping to Oktoberfest whenever they are in Bavaria.