A NEGOTIATION BETWEEN TRIBES MAY IMPACT SEVERAL CASTAWAYS’ LONG-TERM GAMES, ON “SURVIVOR,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

“Show No Mercy” – One tribe makes a strategic decision in this week’s immunity challenge that sends another tribe to tribal council. Also, one castaway’s paranoia and overconfidence risks leading them to their downfall, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.