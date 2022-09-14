AN UNEXPECTED STORM HIT HARD AND FAST AND KEPT TRIBES SHIVERING IN THEIR SHELTERS, ON A SPECIAL 90-MINUTE EPISODE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

Lovable Curmudgeon  An unexpected storm hit hard and fast and kept tribes shivering all night in their shelters. Also, one castaway puts their tribe at risk of going to tribal council after failing to pull their weight in the challenge, on a special 90-minute episode of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 28 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.