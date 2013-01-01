« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 6 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 85 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5672
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
TAR Australia 6 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 04:25:40 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia Episode Day!!! :conf:

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing!
 
 
And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

 
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie:

 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best tri-weekly viewing party in town!! :party:

 
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:12:34 PM »
And on the final leg in this country.
Scott gets to explain the challenges this time around.

Teams still caring the phones to help with navigation. Ugh.
Another oddly designed leg. Overall a very weak leg structure wise, despite some fun challenges.
Ice Cream ARI was funny, And sport car on water also fun, but should've been a RB. Looked like one, but it wasn't. Dragon Boat moms killed it,
No detour or RBs, last challenge, is finding the Turkish delights.

Race for 1st was well edited, but don't think it was that close in reality. Some really cool drone shots showing teams heading to pit stop.
Very lackluster, considering how great the Moroccan and most of the Greece legs were.
Show content
Race for last was also well edited. With the Pako & Mori overtaking the blondes. Sad to see them go, as they finally popped up during these legs. They didn't get to facetime Beau.

Next time. Teams head to Colombia, and COVID sidelined teams are finally back.

Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1139
Re: TAR Australia 6 Episode 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:10:41 PM »
Feel like most of the leg budget was spent on the sports cars.

I mean that in all seriousness as the JetCar task was the most interesting aspect of this leg and allowed for the most placement shifts. It's especially noticeable when the other tasks are ice cream and Turkish delights. Three weeks in and now we have a clear front runner. Don't know if we'll see a U-Turn, but I know the number one target. Scott is still finding his footing, but even in normal circumstances it takes hosts several episodes.

Show content
Morgan & Lilli: death by personal story bump and doughnuts.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 