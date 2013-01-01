And the moment has come, Scott is finally introduced.

Beau still handles main narration as host, Scott mostly there for his physical presence, rather than being an alternate host.



For brevity sakes, just noticed they do call this the eighth leg on the race, despite being the seventh leg raced by each original set of teams.

Glad it was a more "normal" leg structurally, with an ARI - RB - Detour - Pit Stop. Previous leg was a bit heavy handed. But gone are the twists from the Morrocan legs, with teams switching placements in a fun way. Barely any considerable changes this time around, till navigating by foot to pit stop, finally changed things a bit for the middle pack.



A self drive leg, but teams are provided a cell-phone for navigation. Wasn't last season that we something of the sorts given as first place reward? Kinda wished they didn't had that as navigation support, would've probably avoided this leg being so linear in terms of placements, as there were more chance for teams getting lost Oman style.

Pako & Mori had a lot of fun in the Turkish Wrestling ARI, they wished it was longer, as they were very quick to complete it.

Oddly Flick and Gabby seems to have picked one of the largest wrestlers.

Seems like speed was a good strategy by starting with strong tackle, instead of actually trying to wrestle them, as the goal was simply to put them outside of the circle.



Really interesting RB.

Detour options, seems to be really close, at a short walking distance.

Surprised by the number of teams who chose dancing, but turns out that was a really short challenge.



So happy Dragon Boat moms got to climb up their placement.

Chelsea's edit through the last two legs, has been rough to endure, and this time she's the one to blame for the drama, as she was the one who made the call to leave the bags in the car.









