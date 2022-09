HAPPY 21st ANNIVERSARY to our beloved AMAZING RACE!

Amazing Race Season 1 first aired today Sept 5, 2001.

Tonight at 9 PM marks the 21th anniversary of the premiere broadcast of TAR's first episode on CBS ("The Race Begins")!

It was the only episode of TAR to be broadcast anywhere prior to the attacks of 9/11/2001.

So thankful for the years of RFF, adventures, friends, TARcons, and JOY!