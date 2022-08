Episode 1: 1.695 million viewers ( https://numeris.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/PDFs/TV-Reports/EN/July%2004,%202022%20-%20July%2010,%202022%20(National).pdf Episode 2: 1.589 million viewers ( https://numeris.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/PDFs/TV-Reports/EN/July%2011,%202022%20-%20July%2017,%202022%20(National).pdf Episode 3: 1.768 million viewers ( https://numeris.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/PDFs/TV-Reports/EN/July%2018,%202022%20-%20July%2024,%202022%20(National).pdf Episode 4: 1.405 million viewers ( https://numeris.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/PDFs/TV-Reports/EN/July%2025,%202022%20-%20July%2031,%202022%20(National).pdf Episode 5: 1.603 million viewers ( https://numeris.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/PDFs/TV-Reports/EN/Aug%2008,%202022%20-%20Aug%2014,%202022%20(National).pdf All numbers include +7 day playback. Each episode finished first every week among all shows, however the viewership is the lowest its ever been.