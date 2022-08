When we asked Keoghan (whose Amazing Race returns on Sept. 21) why The Challenge has remained a Tough as Nails-free zone, the host/EP revealed the reason his show has not been in their plans is that he may actually have some plans of his own.

"We have plans to eventually do an all-star version of Tough as Nails," says Keoghan. "So I think that's part of the consideration, to allow us to be able to. Other shows have had the chance to do that. Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother they've all had a chance to do their all-star seasons. So I'm personally pleased that we're allowed to do a Tough as Nails all stars before something like that would happen."

Phil says it could be coming soon!