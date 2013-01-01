« previous next »
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition?

1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

« on: Today at 07:25:44 AM »
Thoughts on this?  :duno:

I'm sort of in two minds about it. I would like to see a normal everyday people Amazing Race AND a celebrity "spin-off" separately. I don't like the idea of six celebrity teams and six everyday people teams being mashed together into one Race...

Quote
Beau Ryan has revealed a celebrity version of The Amazing Race Australia may be on the way. 

Beau, 37, made the surprising announcement during Nova's 96.9 breakfast program on Monday.

The hunky ex-NRL star told hosts Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli that he was 'pushing hard' for a future season to undergo a shake up.

He then added he would like to see a season with 'half celebrities and half public'.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11156031/The-Amazing-Race-Australia-Beau-Ryan-reveals-pushing-hard-celebrity-version.html

Re: The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:42 AM »
China's fully celeb editions were always kind of weird structure wise, but did have some great challenges. My caveat is how fully of a TAR experience producers would be willing to go with it.

Another topic is who would fit the definition of a celebrity. I think we have yet to have a traditional reality show crossover, like US and Canada, with BB or Survivor contestants cross-polinatiing into TAR. TAR OZ did have a DWTS pro as part of the cast the previous season, would they qualify as a Celeb. Would national athletes qualify as celebrity. As I am a rare defender of TAR 28, that is not something that I would mind.
