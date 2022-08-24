« previous next »
TAR34: Aubrey Ares & David Hernandez (Ballroom Dancers)
Aubrey & David

Ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, Calif.

Aubrey Ares

Age: 29
Occupation: Dance Studio Owner

David Hernandez 

Age: 29
Occupation: Helicopter Mechanic
Re: TAR34: Aubrey Ares & David Hernandez (Ballroom Dancers)
Re: TAR34: Aubrey Ares & David Hernandez (Ballroom Dancers)
Re: TAR34: Aubrey Ares & David Hernandez (Ballroom Dancers)
Production did them dirty with that tiny microphone introduction. Hoping they will do well on the race!
Re: TAR34: Aubrey Ares & David Hernandez (Ballroom Dancers)
Re: TAR34: Aubrey Ares & David Hernandez (Ballroom Dancers)
Congrats to Aubrey and David who recently got engaged!!!  :conf: :cheer:

Re: TAR34: Aubrey Ares & David Hernandez (Ballroom Dancers)
Quote from: Xoruz on August 24, 2022, 07:19:31 PM
Aubrey & David's video was also shot differently, so I wonder if they were alternates.

So they were alternates.

https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/amazing-races-aubrey-and-david-engaged-reveal-they-were-alternates/

Quote
We went through so much work. We went through so many auditions. It was very intense, David exclusively tells Us, with Aubrey adding, And nerve-wracking because youre literally sitting in front of all these CBS producers  but come to find out, we actually didnt make the final cast, but they asked us if we would like to be alternates.
Re: TAR34: Aubrey Ares & David Hernandez (Ballroom Dancers)
WOW wow wow! Literally stopping at Target on the way to airport for gear.

"
they werent expecting to be racing  and had just a few hours before they had to travel to the starting city of Munich, Germany"
