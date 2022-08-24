« previous next »
TAR34: Abby Garrett & Will Freeman (Dating)
Abby & Will

Childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, Ala.

Abby Garrett

Age: 24
Occupation: Data Scientist

Will Freeman

Age: 25
Occupation: Accountant
Re: TAR34: Abby Garrett & Will Freeman (Dating)
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: TAR34: Abby Garrett & Will Freeman (Dating)
Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4333
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR34: Abby Garrett & Will Freeman (Dating)
« Reply #3 on: August 25, 2022, 10:45:33 PM »
I'm fully prepared for them to do very well and rock the race, or watch an astounding trainwreck. :woohoo: Abby definitely reminds me of myself and I can't wait to see that translated on the TV in a month.
Re: TAR34: Abby Garrett & Will Freeman (Dating)
Say Hello to Abby & Will

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Wdm4azE-heg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Wdm4azE-heg</a>

Re: TAR34: Abby Garrett & Will Freeman (Dating)
Re: TAR34: Abby Garrett & Will Freeman (Dating)
The Pitstop - Amazing Race 34: Abby and Will Interview | Will and James

"Amazing Race is rolling with the punches, and unfortunately this is one of those punches" - A team receives unfortunate news, that eliminates them from the Race! Watch and listen as we chat with the lovely, fellow super fans, Abby and Will. We loved watching these two run the race and had fun chatting with them!!!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rqLTWnoYHiE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rqLTWnoYHiE</a>
Re: TAR34: Abby Garrett & Will Freeman (Dating)
Re: TAR34: Abby Garrett & Will Freeman (Dating)
Abby and Will are engaged!!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoSwojYP20Q/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Huge congratulations! Such a wonderful couple! Hope to see them again for a second chance one day!
