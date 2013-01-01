Tiffany & Cynthia

Aunty & Niece, WA



Tiffany and Cynthia are a competitive aunty and niece duo. They love to win, but they are also fair players and love to help people as its in their nature. Cynthia has lived with her Aunty on and off over the years. They both feel their Indigenous background has allowed them to be open minded and happy to try new things, and experience new cultures. They have watched The Amazing Race their whole lives and are massive fans. They want to do The Race to see the world.



GET TO KNOW TIFFANY

What do you hope to accomplish on The Race?

To do something completely out of my comfort zone. To give it a go, make my family proud. Be a role model for my children, nieces and nephews, and other young Indigenous people from my community.



Tell us a bit about your life and upbringing? Is there anything unique that stands out?

I grew up with my mothers Aboriginal family in the Pilbara and Kimberley region. I had a very hard-working mother, who set the standard for my life today. Growing up with an amazing mum like mine and coming from a small town, has taught me many good life lessons.



GET TO KNOW CYNTHIA

What are you looking forward to the most on The Amazing Race Australia?

Travelling! And the challenges as well as meeting the other teams.



What is the biggest challenge or weakness youll need to overcome?

How much I hate the cold and being cold, and touching frogs or snakes!