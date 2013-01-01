Tammy & Vincent

Scientific Siblings, VIC/QLD



Australian-born with Chinese heritage, these two siblings describe themselves as being from a nerdy science family of seven kids! Tammy and Vincent are both extremely intelligent, and describe their relationship dynamic as like Fred and George from Harry Potter. They love to have a laugh and a good time, and are always deadly honest with each other. The two spend their spare time playing video games, card games and watching movies.



Not shy to sports, Tammy is into Muay Thai kickboxing, dancing and volleyball, and Vincent is also into volleyball along with basketball, snowboarding and rollerblading. The Race wont be the first time they have travelled together, as the pair have previously been to China, Japan, Thailand and Hong Kong.



GET TO KNOW TAMMY

Whats the best place both in Australia and in the world you have visited and why?

Gold Coast for its pristine, beautiful beaches (nostalgic for me too being my home town) and both India and Italy for the food and rich culture.



What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in The Race?

To stay calm under pressure and even when things arent going according to plan, to persevere and never give up.



GET TO KNOW VINCENT

Why do you want to be on The Amazing Race Australia?

To embarrass, tease and joke with my sister on national TV, seriously. Also, this is a once-in-a-lifetime incredible adventure, woo hoo! Pretty much to have a good laugh and a good time.



What would you do with the prize money?

Play an elaborate prank on my family and friends, I cant say too much here but something like a flash mob! Id also like to give my parents a comfortable retirement and buy a house.

