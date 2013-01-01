Stuart & Glennon

Baru Mates, NT



Stuart and Glennon were both raised within communities of Tiwi Island and Elcho Island. They met five years ago and instantly became best mates. Their first language is Tiwi and Yolngy Matha, but they are both well immersed in Western and Indigenous cultures, so this is no obstacle.



Glennon is single, has a bright personality and is always cheerful. He is studying a Diploma in Travel and Tourism/House Keeping in Daydream Island, Queensland. Stuart is a single father of two daughters, is passionate about helping people on Elcho Island battling Rheumatic Heart Disease, and won the 2021 NT Young Australian of the Year award.



The two are both very competitive and thrive for success in all areas of their professional and personal lives. Stuart would spend the prize money on education, and Glennon wants to help his family and demonstrate to their communities that anything is possible.



GET TO KNOW STUART

Why do you want to be on The Amazing Race Australia?

To show my daughters there are possibilities and opportunities.



Do you have any travel horror stories?

I got lost in Spain for a couple of hours separated from my group. The train stations all looked the same.



GET TO KNOW GLENNON

What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in The Race?

Being culturally sensitive and knowing how to approach different people with different cultural backgrounds.



What are you looking forward to most on The Amazing Race Australia?

Sharing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with a great friend.