Mori & Pako

Hubbies, NSW

Mori and Pako have been together 10 years and married for one. They are fun, loud and bubbly – laughing their way through any situation. Pako is Maori, feisty and can be known to take a joke too far! Mori is Chilean and is the cool and calm one of the pair. He has a heart of gold and is very kind, but can overthink things.



Until very recently, both worked in the same office helping those in need. They say “we are just really fun people, and we aren’t overselling it. It’s obvious we live our fantasy and have a blast.” They can be extremely competitive and are not afraid to push themselves to their limits to win.

GET TO KNOW MORI

Do you have any hobbies or interests?

I have an unhealthy obsession with seasonal decorations - Halloween and Christmas. I am also extremely obsessed with anything horror- from film, the paranormal, even themed theatre or ghost houses, I smile from ear to ear. I love things like the concept of Ancient Aliens, the building of the pyramids, Machu Picchu Temples, the giant heads in Easter Island.



What is your proudest achievement in life?

Making my parents proud of the man I have become I owe them everything for what they have sacrificed for me.

GET TO KNOW PAKO

Tell us a bit about your life and upbringing? Is there anything unique that stands out?

I grew up in a small country town in the far north island of New Zealand called Kaitaia. I joined the NZ Air Force when I was 17 and served for over three years. I took a year of leave and travelled to Australia and met Mori while I was here. We started dating but I only had six months of leave left and then I had to return back to the Air Force as I owed service time. I returned back to the Air Force and served another six months and was able to break my contract. I then left the Air Force and have been living in Australia for the past 10 years with my husband.



Do you have any travel horror stories?

I left my passport in an LAX toilet cubicle and did not realise until I got to my gate. My heart sunk as I raced back to the toilet to check – thankfully it was still there 30 minutes later, phew!