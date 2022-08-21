Jake & Holly

Model Couple, NSW



Despite only being together for three years, Jake and Holly have had their fair share of ups and downs. After dating for a few short months, Jake was in a serious motorbike accident, where Holly, a model and regular pageant contestant, became his number one support and carer. As Jake battered through rehabilitation, he then also discovered he had throat cancer. Jake has pulled through, and he is planning on putting himself in a mens physique competition by the end of the year. Both Jake and Holly are social media influencers with strong personalities, who will do anything to win. This couple want to win to move on from their difficult past and build a new chapter together.



GET TO KNOW JAKE

Do you have any hobbies or interests?

I enjoy all aspects of living a healthy life. Cooking nice food, spending time in nature, training at the gym, breathwork, watching the sun rise and set, swimming in the ocean, and listening to podcasts. I have also used my social platforms to openly talk about mental health and with my story, I have spoken on a few podcasts myself. I like using my story to inspire others to overcome their own adversity.



What is your proudest achievement in life?

Recovering from my physical injuries and being brave enough to opening up about my struggles mentally and breaking stigmas around mens mental health.



GET TO KNOW HOLLY

What do you hope to accomplish on The Race?

I want to know that I left every misgiving at the door and gave The Race everything I have. As long as I know that I tried my best, gave every challenge a red-hot crack, and never gave up, as far as Im concerned, Ive won.



What would you do with the prize money?

I would use the prize money to take those next big steps in my relationship with Jake. So much has happened to us in the last couple of years and it held us back from a lot of things we want as a couple. We would put the money towards paying off our education debt and putting a down payment on an apartment.