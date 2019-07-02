« previous next »
Author Topic: TARC 8 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!  (Read 186 times)

TARC 8 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« on: Yesterday at 05:51:09 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:51:36 PM »
Unfortunately I won't be here live for the show due to prior commitments.

Enjoy the show!
Re: TARC 8 Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:57:25 AM »
Now we head to Logan's hometown.

Very intense leg that had me second-guessing until the last minute. The paragliding was really just a way to make the other person do the harder biathlon task. While the biathlon wasn't as iconic as TARC 2, it was difficult for anyone who got frustrated. Didn't get much from apple pies since most teams did lawn bowling, which got us fun interactions with locals. On that note, a rare occurrence of two Roadblocks and a Detour. Never realized that cherries could cause so much controversy. Disheartening when I saw teams off by one tree. Pretty sure I remember Brent & Sean doing what
Show content
Cedric & Tychon
did. Not sure if it's a new rule or didn't matter on TARC 3 since they were last.
