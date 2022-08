Some behind the scenes info: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/ottawa/news/great-for-london-ctv-s-the-amazing-race-episode-in-london-draws-positive-reaction-1.18386935



So they hired someone at Fanshawe College to do scouting around the city for filming locations, and she picks a Detour and Active Route Info to perform at Fanshawe College and another post-secondary institute. How does that not raise any eyebrows as a potential conflict of interest??? Or presumably the colleges put forth money to CTV to host challenges and use it as promotional material for both institutes.