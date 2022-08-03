« previous next »
CUSA1: Ep 6: "A Civil War" (8/10/2022)

CUSA1: Ep 6: "A Civil War" (8/10/2022)
IN THE WAKE OF A SHOCKING BLINDSIDE, PLAYERS SCRAMBLE FOR POWER AND A PAIR OF UNDERDOGS MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN CREATING CHAOS OR PLAYING IT SAFE, ON MTV PRESENTS THE CHALLENGE: USA, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10



A Civil War  In the wake of a shocking blindside, players scramble for power and a pair of underdogs must choose between creating chaos or playing it safe, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, August 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.
Re: CUSA1: Ep 6: "A Civil War" (8/10/2022)
The Challenge: USA - A Civil War (Sneak Peek)

Re: CUSA1: Ep 6: "A Civil War" (8/10/2022)
Sneak Peek is up!
