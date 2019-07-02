Show content

Interesting that the promo hint at for a solid team that might finally get a 1st next week. Surprised by lack of EP drama in the promo, considering that next one is leg 4. Also surprised that they just reveal without justification, the return of a team. Wonder what is the reasoning behind it. It does not seem to be related to what we've speculating over in the spoiler section

Another very solid leg.The first ARI was weird, in the sense that it barely affected placements for the bus equalizer. Wished there was more done with those vehicles or how the delivery spots were distributed. As I understand it was the same destinations and probably order per venue for all teams.It was fun seeing arrival times from previous legs, with top teams mostly midway through the ARI, by the time back of the pack teams were arriving in leg 2 pit stop.But in the bus equalizer did work to put most teams in mostly equal standing.Following that I loved that the tasks were hard, and how the detour choice did affect placement shifts, to the point that our leg winner was actually in Bus 2.We did get a lot of setup drama regarding the 2 EPs that Brendan & Connor must give-out.Not sure if it was annoying or endearing for Cassie & Jahmeek own assessment of their strength as a team, but cool to learn, they basically confirmed to be part of the pool of teams that have been cast for ages.