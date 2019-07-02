« previous next »
TARC 8 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

TARC 8 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« on: Yesterday at 06:05:43 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:43:36 PM »
After the lop-sided standings of TARCAN7, this parity is a welcome relief.
Re: TARC 8 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:24:15 AM »
Another very solid leg.
The first ARI was weird, in the sense that it barely affected placements for the bus equalizer. Wished there was more done with those vehicles or how the delivery spots were distributed. As I understand it was the same destinations and probably order per venue for all teams.
It was fun seeing arrival times from previous legs, with top teams mostly midway through the ARI, by the time back of the pack teams were arriving in leg 2 pit stop.
But in the bus equalizer did work to put most teams in mostly equal standing.
Following that I loved that the tasks were hard, and how the detour choice did affect placement shifts, to the point that our leg winner was actually in Bus 2.
We did get a lot of setup drama regarding the 2 EPs that Brendan & Connor must give-out.
Not sure if it was annoying or endearing for Cassie & Jahmeek own assessment of their strength as a team, but cool to learn, they basically confirmed to be part of the pool of teams that have been cast for ages. 

Interesting that the promo hint at for a solid team that might finally get a 1st next week. Surprised by lack of EP drama in the promo, considering that next one is leg 4. Also surprised that they just reveal without justification, the return of a team. Wonder what is the reasoning behind it. It does not seem to be related to what we've speculating over in the spoiler section

