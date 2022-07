TAR Canada 8 Episode 1 Recap Podcast List1) Reality Rrealness2) Radio Ranger 123) RHAP4) NerdtainmentTARC 8 podcasts will likely be delayed due to overwhelming coverage of BB24 and The Challenge.5) Gord and WayneWill likely do video recaps whenever they can get together for a beer on Gord's patio.***Yeah, this makes my Rankings project a lot easier this season.