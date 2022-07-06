PLAYERS SWIM TO SURVIVE THE GAME IN THE MOST DIFFICULT WATER CHALLENGE OF THE SEASON, ON MTV PRESENTS THE CHALLENGE: USA, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

In Tyson We Trust  The most difficult water-based challenge of the season so far leaves some players swimming to survive the game, and whispers in the compound threaten to destroy a mighty alliance, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, August 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.