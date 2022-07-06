« previous next »
Author Topic: CUSA1: Ep 5: "In Tyson We Trust" (8/3/2022)  (Read 157 times)

CUSA1: Ep 5: "In Tyson We Trust" (8/3/2022)
PLAYERS SWIM TO SURVIVE THE GAME IN THE MOST DIFFICULT WATER CHALLENGE OF THE SEASON, ON MTV PRESENTS THE CHALLENGE: USA, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3



In Tyson We Trust  The most difficult water-based challenge of the season so far leaves some players swimming to survive the game, and whispers in the compound threaten to destroy a mighty alliance, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, August 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.
Re: CUSA1: Ep 5: "In Tyson We Trust" (8/3/2022)
The Challenge: USA - In Tyson We Trust (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1FmYXpLryQk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1FmYXpLryQk</a>
Re: CUSA1: Ep 5: "In Tyson We Trust" (8/3/2022)
Sneak Peek is up!
