« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: CUSA1: Ep 4: "Liberty and Justice For All" (7/27/2022)  (Read 158 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25171
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
CUSA1: Ep 4: "Liberty and Justice For All" (7/27/2022)
« on: July 06, 2022, 02:40:12 PM »
PLAYERS TAKE ON ONE OF HOST TJ LAVINS FAVORITE CHALLENGES, TRIVIA, WHILE HANGING OVER THE LEDGE OF A 30-STORY BUILDING, ON MTV PRESENTS THE CHALLENGE: USA, WEDNESDAY, JULY 27



Liberty and Justice for All  Players take on one of hosts TJ Lavins favorite challenges, trivia, while hanging over the ledge of a 30-story building, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.
« Last Edit: July 21, 2022, 04:10:54 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25171
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: CUSA1: Ep 4: "Liberty and Justice For All" (7/27/2022)
« Reply #1 on: July 21, 2022, 04:11:53 PM »
The Challenge: USA - Liberty and Justice for All (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gu_XyaWRNws" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gu_XyaWRNws</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:42 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25171
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: CUSA1: Ep 4: "Liberty and Justice For All" (7/27/2022)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:23 PM »
Sneak Peek is up!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 