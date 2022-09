Weekly Stats of Big Brother 24



Week 1: Daniel, HOH, Michael & Terrance nominated, Michael wins veto, used on self, Taylor up, Paloma removed from BB, no eviction

Week 2: Jasmine, HOH, Pooch & Taylor nominated, Michael wins veto, not used, Pooch evicted 12-0

Week 3: Turner, HOH, Brittany & Michael nominated, Brittany & Michael wins veto, used on selves, Ameerah & Terrance up, Ameerah evicted 7-4

Week 4: Monte, HOH, Alyssa & Indy nominated, Daniel & Kyle wins veto, used on Alyssa & Indy, Nicole & Taylor up, Nicole evicted 9-1

Week 5: Michael, HOH, Joseph, Monte & Terrance nominated, Michael (Brittany) wins veto, used on Joseph, Monte & Terrance, Daniel & Kyle up, Daniel evicted 8-1

Week 6: Taylor, HOH, Indy & Terrance nominated, Kyle wins veto, not used, Indy evicted 7-1

Week 7A: Michael, HOH, Jasmine & Monte nominated, Brittany wins veto, not used, Jasmine evicted 2-0

Week 7B: Terrance, HOH, Joseph & Turner nominated, Terrance wins veto, used on Turner, Kyle up, Joseph evicted 2-0

Week 8: Turner, HOH, Brittany & Taylor nominated, Michael wins veto, used on Brittany, Kyle up, Kyle evicted 5-0

Week 9: Michael, HOH, Alyssa & Terrance nominated, Michael wins veto, not used, Terrance evicted 4-0

Week 9: Turner, HOH, Alyssa & Brittany nominated, Monte wins veto, used on Alyssa, Micheal up, Michael evicted 3-0

Week 10: Monte, HOH, Alyssa & Brittany nominated, Brittany wins veto, used on self, Brittany up, to be continued